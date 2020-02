ATP roundup: Tsitsipas falls to Bedene in Rotterdam



Added: 14.02.2020 6:20 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: www.thestar.com



Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene used nine aces and some clutch play to knock off second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece 7-5, 6-4 on Thursday in the Round of 16 at the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam, Netherlands. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Greece