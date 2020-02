MLB notebook: Astros’ Altuve, Bregman apologize



Two of the Houston Astros' top hitters, third baseman Alex Bregman and second baseman Jose Altuve, issued apologies for their role in a sign-stealing plot that led to the dismissal of manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: GM