Yankees expect competitive edge with former Houston ace Cole



Added: 13.02.2020



Source: nypost.com



The Yankees and Astros traded barbs over the recent sign-stealing scandal on Thursday, but the Bronx Bombers were feeling great about the competitive edge they grabbed this winter by signing away Houston's hard-throwing hurler Gerrit Cole. More in feeds.reuters.com »