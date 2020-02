Sign-stealing didn't impact games: Astros owner



Houston Astros owner Jim Crane said on Thursday the sign-stealing plot that was in place during their World Series-winning 2017 season did not impact games even as his players apologized for the scheme. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Players