Australia's Olympic BMX hopeful Kai Sakakibara has been placed in a medically-induced coma after sustaining head injuries in a race at the weekend, his family said in a statement https://www.australiancyclingteam.com/news/a-message-regarding-kai-sakakibara-from-his-family-martin-yuki-and-saya on Wednesday.