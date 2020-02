Big wave surfer Botelho in hospital after Nazare incident



Surfer Alex Botelho was in hospital in stable condition on Tuesday night after a horrific incident during the inaugural Nazare Tow Surfing Challenge on the central coast of Portugal, which boasts some of the biggest waves in the world. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Hospitals