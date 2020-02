NBA roundup: Raptors' win streak reaches 15







Pascal Siakam scored 34 points -- 14 in the fourth quarter -- and the Toronto Raptors extended their franchise-best winning streak to 15 games Monday night with a 137-126 victory over the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: NBA