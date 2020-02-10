ITF accepts contaminated beef claim as Farah escapes ban



Colombia's Wimbledon and U.S. Open doubles champion Robert Farah has escaped a doping ban after an ITF investigation accepted his claim that he ingested a banned steroid through contaminated beef cooked by his mother. More in feeds.reuters.com »