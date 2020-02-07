Did cheating help Astros win World Series? Hinch says we may never know

Did cheating help the Houston Astros win the 2017 World Series? A.J. Hinch, who was fired as manager over the illegal sign-stealing operation used during his team's championship season, acknowledged it's a fair question, and said we may never know.