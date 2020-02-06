Sport: Events affected due to coronavirus epidemic



Added: 06.02.2020 18:25 | 3 views | 0 comments



Source: www.nationalcorporatehousing.com



The following is a list of international sports events affected by the coronavirus, which has killed more than 550 people and infected over 28,000 in China after it first emerged in Wuhan, Hubei province, late last year: More in feeds.reuters.com »