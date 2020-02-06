ï»¿Thursday, 06 February 2020
NBA roundup: Ibaka hits key shot in Raptors' record win
Added: 06.02.2020 8:56 | 12 views | 0 comments
Source: sportspyder.com
Serge Ibaka made the decisive 3-pointer with 30.4 seconds remaining to finish with 30 points as the Toronto Raptors extended their winning streak to a franchise-best 12 games Wednesday night with a 119-118 victory over the visiting Indiana Pacers.
Indiana
NBA
Acer
India
