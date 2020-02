Nevada sportsbooks win big on Chiefs' Super Bowl triumph



The Kansas City Chiefs were not the only ones celebrating after this year's Super Bowl as Nevada sportsbooks enjoyed their biggest haul in six years from the NFL championship, the Nevada Gaming Control Board said on Tuesday. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: NFL