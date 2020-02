NFL-Chiefs' Super Bowl win sets tails wagging in Kansas City



Source: www.espn.com



The Chiefs' Super Bowl win was not only celebrated by the people of Kansas City, it has been thoroughly welcomed by man's best friend after tackle Derrick Nnadi paid the adoption fees of all 100-plus dogs housed at the city's three rescue shelters. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: NFL