Polamalu, James lead 5-person class into Hall of Fame



Source: www.wbur.org



The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced five new members on Saturday to round out its Centennial Class of 2020, as Troy Polamalu, Edgerrin James, Isaac Bruce, Steve Atwater and Steve Hutchinson were named for induction in Canton this summer. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Football