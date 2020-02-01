Kenin downs Muguruza to win her first Grand Slam at Australian Open

American Sofia Kenin counter-punched her way back from a set down against Garbine Muguruza to win her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open with a 4-6 6-2 6-2 win on Saturday.