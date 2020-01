Zverev rues missed chances against Thiem



Alexander Zverev rued a series of missed opportunities in his Australian Open semi-final defeat to Dominic Thiem on Friday, but left the tournament satisfied with his game's overall progress. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Australia