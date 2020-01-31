NHL roundup: Predators finally subdue Devils in shootout



Filip Forsberg and Matt Duchene scored in the shootout Thursday night for the visiting Nashville Predators, who outlasted the New Jersey Devils for a wild 6-5 victory in Newark, N.J. More in feeds.reuters.com »