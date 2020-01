Muguruza on a mission at Melbourne Park



Breaking into a first final at a hardcourt Grand Slam would seem a good excuse for a jubilant post-match celebration but a small fist pump and a steely glance at the players box was all Garbine Muguruza allowed herself at the Australian Open on Thursday. More in feeds.reuters.com » Players Tags: Australia