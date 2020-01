World indoor champs in China postponed over coronavirus fears



The World Athletics Indoor Championships scheduled to take place in Nanjing, China in March have been postponed until 2021 over fears related to the coronavirus outbreak in the country, the sport's global governing body said on Wednesday. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: India