Senior Anfernee McLemore tied a career high with 19 points, including a big 3-pointer before fouling out in the first overtime, and guard Samir Doughty scored all 17 of his points after halftime as No. 17 Auburn survived Mississippi's upset bid for an 83-82 victory in two overtimes Tuesday night in Oxford, Miss.