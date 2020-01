Barty wins quarter-final rematch against Kvitova



Ash Barty stormed into her maiden Australian Open semi-finals on Tuesday with an emphatic 7-6(6) 6-2 win over Petra Kvitova that avenged her defeat to the hard-hitting Czech in last year's quarter-final at Melbourne Park. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Australia