Chen dominant in winning U.S. short program



Source: www.zimbio.com



World champion Nathan Chen, back in competition after a bout of flu, set the pace in the men's short program as he began his quest for a fourth consecutive U.S. figure skating championships title in Greensboro, North Carolina on Saturday. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: North Carolina