Monfils perplexed by PlayStation injury story



Added: 25.01.2020 8:03 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.youtube.com



Great entertainer Gael Monfils charged into the fourth round of the Australian Open on Saturday before rounding on the media for a "made up" story about him injuring his hand while playing video games. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Australia