Bencic bandwagon shudders to a halt in Kontaveit rout



Sixth seed Belinda Bencic's hopes of exploiting a string of upsets at the Australian Open lasted exactly 49 minutes on Saturday, just long enough for a ruthless Anett Kontaveit to administer a 6-0 6-1 third-round thrashing at Melbourne Park. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Australia