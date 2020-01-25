Legge returns to 24-hour race at Daytona with all-female team



Added: 24.01.2020 22:24 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.electricautosport.com



Taking on a 24-hour road race is a gruelling challenge for any elite driver but for British veteran Katherine Legge and her all-female racing team Saturday's start of the Rolex 24 at Daytona carries deeper meaning. More in feeds.reuters.com »