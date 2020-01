Teenager Gauff stuns Osaka in Melbourne



Added: 24.01.2020 13:19 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: flipboard.com



With composure that belied her age, Coco Gauff claimed the biggest win of her young career on Friday with a stunning upset of defending champion Naomi Osaka at the Australian Open to reach the fourth round. More in feeds.reuters.com » Teenager Tags: Australia