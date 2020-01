Bikila and Debele triumph as Ethiopians dominate Dubai Marathon



Olika Adugna Bikila won the men's Dubai Marathon on Friday ahead of Kenyan Eric Kiprono Kiptanui and Ethiopian compatriot Tsedat Abeje Ayana, as the top 11 runners finished the race inside two hours and seven minutes. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Dubai