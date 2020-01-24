Serena knocked out of Australian Open in shock upset by Wang

Seven-times champion Serena Williams suffered a dramatic exit from the Australian Open on Friday, her earliest in 14 years, falling 6-4 6-7(2) 7-5 to China's Wang Qiang in a stunning third round upset that tore the women's tournament open.