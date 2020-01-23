UK anti-doping body says WADA has not asked for retesting of samples

The UK Anti-Doping agency (UKAD) said it has not received any requests by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to reanalyze blood and urine samples of athletes, including that of four-times Olympic gold medalist Mo Farah.