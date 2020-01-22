Added: 22.01.2020 10:17 | 6 views | 0 comments

For the second time in three years, Tennys Sandgren defied his lowly ranking to send a top 10 seed out of the second round of the Australian Open on Wednesday when he outslugged Matteo Berrettini 7-6(7) 6-4 4-6 2-6 7-5.