Tennis-French player denies disrespect after banana request



Added: 21.01.2020 14:14 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: tellmysport.com



French player Elliot Benchetrit on Tuesday denied having showed a lack of respect to a ball girl at the Australian Open after asking her to peel a banana for him during a qualifications match last weekend. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Australia