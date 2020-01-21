Kyrgios puts it in perspective as he eases into second round

Nick Kyrgios, bad boy of the tennis court turned hero of the bushfire relief appeal, put on a vintage show for a packed Melbourne Arena on Tuesday with a 6-2 7-6(3) 7-6(1) victory over Lorenzo Sonego in the first round of the Australian Open.