Sorry we made you cry, Napoli captain tells young fan



Added: 21.01.2020



Source: www.goal.com



Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne has apologized to a nine-year-old fan after the team's dismal performance in a 2-0 home defeat by Fiorentina on Saturday made the boy burst into tears. More in feeds.reuters.com »