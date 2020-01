'It's all good': Barty romps through after stuttering start



World number one Ash Barty made a stuttering start to her bid to end her country's long wait for a homegrown Australian Open champion on Monday before calming the nerves of her compatriots with an emphatic 5-7 6-1 6-1 victory over Lesia Tsurenko. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Australia