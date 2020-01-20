Woods and Snead tied with 82 PGA Tour wins, but no comparison, says former commissioner

Added: 20.01.2020 12:56 | 7 views | 0 comments

As Tiger Woods makes his first attempt this week at surpassing Sam Snead for the most all-time PGA Tour victories, the man largely responsible for pegging Snead's number at 82 has weighed in with his thoughts on how the two greats compare.