Modest Mahomes talks up team mates after win over Titans



Added: 20.01.2020 2:10 | 2 views | 0 comments



Source: www.vgr.com



Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes produced a dazzling 27-yard touchdown run in leading Kansas City to victory over Tennessee in Sunday's AFC Championship game but took little credit for the score, instead thanking his team mates for opening up a path to the end zone for him. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Gamers