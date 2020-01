Mahomes leads Chiefs past Titans and into Super Bowl



Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes broke the Tennessee Titans' backs with a dazzling 27-yard first-half touchdown run as the Chiefs overcame a 10-0 deficit to win the American Football Conference title game 35-24 and return to the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 seasons on Sunday. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Football