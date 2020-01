Perfectly prepared Barty ready for an electric Melbourne ride



Ash Barty is already sick of the sight of her face plastered all over Melbourne but feels she is as well prepared as possible for a shot at ending her country's 42-year wait for a homegrown Australian Open champion. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Australia