Final curtain looms for Wozniacki at Melbourne Park



Added: 19.01.2020 3:41 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: cyprus-mail.com



While most of her rivals are looking for a strong showing at Melbourne Park to kickstart their seasons, a defeat for Caroline Wozniacki at the Australian Open will bring an end to 15 years of hitting a ball over a net for a living. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Australia