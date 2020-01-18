Humbert beats Paire for maiden title in Auckland



Added: 18.01.2020 5:08 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.tennisworldusa.org



Ugo Humbert won his maiden ATP Tour title with a 7-6(2) 3-6 7-6(5) win over fifth seed Benoit Paire in a thrilling all-French final at the Auckland Classic on Saturday. More in feeds.reuters.com »