ï»¿Saturday, 18 January 2020
Humbert beats Paire for maiden title in Auckland
Ugo Humbert won his maiden ATP Tour title with a 7-6(2) 3-6 7-6(5) win over fifth seed Benoit Paire in a thrilling all-French final at the Auckland Classic on Saturday.
