Rybakina downs Zhang in Hobart to win second WTA title



Source: womensrising.com



Rising Kazakh talent Elena Rybakina overcame a gulf in experience to beat China's Zhang Shuai 7-6(7) 6-3 in the Hobart International final on Saturday and claim her second WTA title. More in feeds.reuters.com »