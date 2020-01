Chicharito signs with Galaxy to become highest-paid MLS star: report

Major League Soccer's Los Angeles Galaxy have signed Mexican goal machine Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez from Spanish side Sevilla, the Los Angeles Times reported https://www.latimes.com/sports/soccer/story/2020-01-17/chicharito-hernandez-signs-with-galaxy-to-become-highest-paid-player-in-mls on Friday.