Rybakina overcomes Watson to set up Zhang final in Hobart



Added: 17.01.2020 12:32 | 2 views | 0 comments



Source: flipboard.com



Third seed Elena Rybakina endured a tough test against British qualifier Heather Watson before winning 6-3 4-6 6-4 to reach the final of the Hobart international on Friday. More in feeds.reuters.com »