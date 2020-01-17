Rallying: Sainz wins Dakar for third time as Brabec takes motorcycle title

Spaniard Carlos Sainz became a triple Dakar Rally champion with the Mini X-Raid team on Friday while American Ricky Brabec took the motorcycle crown for Honda and ended KTM's 18-year dominance.