Frustrated Paire sets up all-French final in Auckland



Added: 17.01.2020



Source: www.ubitennis.net



Benoit Paire overcame a second set of simmering frustration that ended with a smashed racket and point penalty to advance to the Auckland Open final on Friday and a showdown with fellow Frenchman Ugo Humbert. More in feeds.reuters.com »