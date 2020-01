World number one Momota discharged from hospital



World number one badminton player Kento Momota was discharged from hospital on Friday, his sponsor Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp, said in a statement, after being treated for injuries sustained in a vehicle collision in Malaysia. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Malaysia