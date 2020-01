Bekele backs 'struggling' Farah's return to track



Added: 17.01.2020 6:22 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.fastrunning.com



Ethiopian long-distance runner Kenenisa Bekele believes Mo Farah has struggled to flourish in the marathon events at the highest level and said he was not surprised by the Briton's decision to return to the track. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Marathons