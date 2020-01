Murray grabs share of lead in California, Fowler one back



Added: 17.01.2020 1:05 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.golfdigest.com



Grayson Murray tied his career best with nine birdies in one round to tame the challenging PGA West Stadium Course and was rewarded with a share of the first-round lead at The American Express in La Quinta on Thursday. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: California