With Cahill back in her corner, Halep chases Melbourne glory



Source: tennismash.com



Simona Halep hopes having Darren Cahill back in her corner at the Australian Open will help her land a third Grand Slam title but if the Melbourne Park trophy eludes her once again it will not be down to a lack of fitness or preparation. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Australia