Wozniacki to head into retirement, loved but legacy unsure



Added: 16.01.2020 5:35 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: celebmafia.com



Caroline Wozniacki will, fittingly, take her final bow over the next fortnight at Melbourne Park, the scene of her only Grand Slam victory in a career that earned her praise for her tenacity and approachable character but also saw her acquire detractors. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Slash